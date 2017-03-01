Fox claims first place individually at South Padre Island Tournament
By Garrett Chapman
Staff reporter
The men’s golf team traveled to Laguna Vista, Texas, over the weekend where they competed at the South Padre Island Golf Club for their first tournament of the spring semester.
The Builders had six golfers representing Southwestern in their debut. The Builders collectively shot +66 over par and managed to finish sixth overall out of nine participating schools. They finished 24 strokes behind first place Texan A&M International University.
Landon Fox, business junior, claimed first place individually out of the 52 competitors. On a 72 par course, Fox shot a first round score of 75 and a second round score of 76. His 151 (+7) score was enough to tie for first place. Fox won on the birdie shot on the third hole of a playoff round.
“This is my second collegiate win but my first at Southwestern. Having coach by my side helped keep the nerves down throughout the playoff round,” said Fox, “It was so windy that I just told myself that I had no option than to be focused.”
Following Fox for the Builders was Brian Peck, accounting senior. Peck tied for ninth place with two other golfers, all shooting 155 (+11). Peck shot 78, six over par, the first round and improved by one stroke the second round shooting 77. This gave Peck a tournament total of 155.
Kyle Karpe, business graduate, said, “The best thing I did this tournament was battle throughout the round when I didn’t have my best going. I kept my head down and kept grinding.”
Team Results:
- Texas A&M International: 306-308—614
- Ranger CC: 314-312—626
- Houston-Victoria: 308-319—627
- Culver Stockton: 311-327—638
- Texas-Permian Basin: 311-330—641
- Southwestern College: 322-320—642
- St. Gregory’s University: 319-331—650
- Seminole State CC: 310-350—660
- Central Christian College: 332-331—663
Southwestern Men’s Result:
- Landon Fox: 75-76—151
T9. Brian Peck: 78-77—155
- Jonah Phingsten: 85-82—167
T38. Kyle Karpe: 84-85—169
T43. Chase Carr: 90-82—172
- Daren Reed: 93-96—189
“One thing that I hope to improve is to make a few more putts. Coming back for a tournament at a course I’m familiar with should help that on Monday,” said Fox.
On March 6, the men and women will host the South Central Kansas Spring Tournament on the Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield.
