Fox claims first place individually at South Padre Island Tournament

By Garrett Chapman

Staff reporter

The men’s golf team traveled to Laguna Vista, Texas, over the weekend where they competed at the South Padre Island Golf Club for their first tournament of the spring semester.

The Builders had six golfers representing Southwestern in their debut. The Builders collectively shot +66 over par and managed to finish sixth overall out of nine participating schools. They finished 24 strokes behind first place Texan A&M International University.

Landon Fox, business junior, claimed first place individually out of the 52 competitors. On a 72 par course, Fox shot a first round score of 75 and a second round score of 76. His 151 (+7) score was enough to tie for first place. Fox won on the birdie shot on the third hole of a playoff round.

“This is my second collegiate win but my first at Southwestern. Having coach by my side helped keep the nerves down throughout the playoff round,” said Fox, “It was so windy that I just told myself that I had no option than to be focused.”

Following Fox for the Builders was Brian Peck, accounting senior. Peck tied for ninth place with two other golfers, all shooting 155 (+11). Peck shot 78, six over par, the first round and improved by one stroke the second round shooting 77. This gave Peck a tournament total of 155.

Kyle Karpe, business graduate, said, “The best thing I did this tournament was battle throughout the round when I didn’t have my best going. I kept my head down and kept grinding.”

Team Results:

Texas A&M International: 306-308—614

Ranger CC: 314-312—626

Houston-Victoria: 308-319—627

Culver Stockton: 311-327—638

Texas-Permian Basin: 311-330—641

Southwestern College: 322-320—642

St. Gregory’s University: 319-331—650

Seminole State CC: 310-350—660

Central Christian College: 332-331—663

Southwestern Men’s Result:

Landon Fox: 75-76—151

T9. Brian Peck: 78-77—155

Jonah Phingsten: 85-82—167

T38. Kyle Karpe: 84-85—169

T43. Chase Carr: 90-82—172

Daren Reed: 93-96—189

“One thing that I hope to improve is to make a few more putts. Coming back for a tournament at a course I’m familiar with should help that on Monday,” said Fox.

On March 6, the men and women will host the South Central Kansas Spring Tournament on the Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield.

Garrett Chapman is a senior majoring in communication. You may email him at garrett.chapman@sckans.edu.