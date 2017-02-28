Student collaborates with local authors to create new comic book

Pictured Above: Kodie Hufford, computer science junior, talks with the authors at the release party at Main Street Games on Jan. 20. (Kylie Stamper/Staff Photographer)

By Turki Alturki

Staff reporter

A full time digital arts student has collaborated with a pair of comic book authors in a new publication venture.

Every week, new comic books come out into the world, and Carl Titterington and Daniel Simpson, Winfield residents, have released the new comic book, “Dreamer” after more than a year of work.

“We often spent time just hanging out and chatting, and that is how we got a lot of the ideas for the story,” said Titterington.

Nathan Olivier, computer science junior, is the digital art editor for the comic. He said, “I will do what I think is right or what looks best, and then we all go over it.”

“Our artist is really doing a fantastic job so far in getting our thoughts and translating them onto paper,” said Titterington.

Titterington, Simpson, and Olivier make up the group known as Theta Comics.

The central theme of this comic comes from the question, “Do you die in real life if you die in your dream? And a crazy idea came to me that how if you have somebody will go in to your dream, what will happen and how that will affect you in the real world,” Titterington said. They also built some characters into the story along with a universe and that’s how “Dreamer” comes together.

“When it comes to writing a script, we will sit down and plan out a skeleton deciding what we want on every page and that takes about an hour and a half. After that we will spend another hour and a half filling in all the details,” said Titterington. “When we finish all of that, we

will sit with our artist to talk about how the drawings should be, the background and everything. That can involve hours of planning. The whole process will take approximately 10 hours.

“Dreamer” will start with four issues. The first issue is in a comic book store called Prairie Dog Comics in Wichita. After introducing more characters the authors will get back to the “Dreamer” side. This year will have four issues, “This is our base line target,” said Titterington.

“We support all the new comics that come out and we will have them here and we will sell it for them,” said Chris Welborn, Prairie Dog store manager. The comic can be ordered at Prairie Dog Comics in Wichita, at Main Street Games in Winfield, or on their Facebook page at Theta Comics.

Turki Alturki is a sophomore majoring in communication. You may email him at Turki.alturki@sckans.edu.