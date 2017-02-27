Campus News Builders suffer tough overtime loss in KCAC championship February 27, 2017 Garrett Chapman 0 Comment Southwestern men's basketball team takes part in a pregame prayer with York College in the KCAC championship game. (Garrett Chapman/Staff photographer) Brent Smith, sophomore center, is introduced as part of the starting five inside Hartman Arena. (Garrett Chapman/Staff photographer) DJ Wallace, junior forward, plays lock down defense inside the perimeter. (Garrett Chapman/Staff photographer) DJ Wallace, junior forward, lays the ball in the bucket for an easy two points. (Garrett Chapman/Staff photographer) Matt O'Brien, head coach, and Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard, relay the play call during an inbound pass. (Garrett Chapman/Staff photographer) Joshua Howard, junior forward, grabs an offensive rebound over a York player. (Garrett Chapman/Staff photographer) Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard, dribbles around two York players, sending one of them to the hardwood. (Garrett Chapman/Staff photographer) Jacob Horsch, junior guard, makes his way back to defense after making a tree pointer. (Garrett Chapman/Staff photographer) Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard, drives the lane to attempt a two point shot. (Garrett Chapman/Staff photographer)