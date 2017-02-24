Softball drops two more season games

By Garrett Chapman

Staff reporter

Builder softball plunged back to back games to Mid America Christian University Thursday night. The sweep dropped the Builders record to 2-8 on the season.

The Builders gave up eight runs to Mid America in each game. They lost 8-2 and 8-0. Mackenzi Clapp, senior outfielder, and Kylie Wilson, freshman infielder, were the only two to cross home plate for the Builders.

The Builders had 11 hits and left 17 runners on base throughout both games.

The Builders will return to action at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in Muskogee, Oklahoma where they will face Bacone College.

Garrett Chapman is a senior majoring in communication. You may email him at garrett.chapman@sckans.edu.