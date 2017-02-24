Lady Builders finish season in KCAC tournament

By Garrett Chapman

Staff reporter

The season came to an end for the Lady Builders after dropping a tough one to the Tabor Blue Jays in the quarterfinals of the KCAC conference tournament. The Lady Builders fell 65-45 and ended the season with a 14-17 record.

Jordyn Miller, junior forward, led her team with 12 points and six rebounds.

Kenzi Taylor, senior guard, finished her last game as a Builder with nine points and six rebounds. Also in her last collegiate game, Me’Shelle Parker, senior guard, added eight points and three rebounds.

The Lady Builders shot 45 percent from the field, better than the Blue Jay’s 43 percent. The difference was that the Builders shot less, 42 attempts, than the Blue Jay’s, 54 attempts.

Garrett Chapman is a senior majoring in communication. You may email him at garrett.chapman@sckans.edu.