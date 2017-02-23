Men’s basketball advances in KCAC postseason tournament

Pictured above: DJ Wallace, junior forward, prepares to shoot a free throw during Wednesday night’s game. (Tessa Castor/Contributor)

By Garrett Chapman

Staff reporter

DJ Wallace, junior forward, had 27 points and Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard, dropped 21 points in Wednesday night’s KCAC first round game against Friends University. Wallace and Hunt led the Builders to their third win of the season over the Falcons, 77-69.

This win moves the Builders into the semi-finals of the KCAC postseason tournament. The semi-finals will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 25 in Hillsboro, Kansas where they will face the number one seed Tabor College.

In this season’s previous two matches against the Blue Jays, the Builders are 1-1. They dropped the first contest by two points and won the second by 11.

Garrett Chapman is a senior majoring in communication. You may email him at garrett.chapman@sckans.edu