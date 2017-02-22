Builder Softball sweeps Central Christian

Taylor Messerly, junior catcher, at bat in the Builders sweep against Central Christian. (Garrett Chapman/Staff Photographer) Whytleigh Guerrero, junior infielder, is in scoring position in the Builders 11-3, sixth inning run rule in game one. (Garrett Chapman/Staff Photographer) Allison Flinn, senior pitcher, talks to Audrey Vorderlandwehr, graduate assistant, after a base hit. (Garrett Chapman/Staff Photographer) Taylor Messerly, junior catcher, advances to second base after a wild pitch by Central Christian. (Garrett Chapman/Staff Photographer) Whytleigh Guerrero, junior infielder, crosses home plate for her second run of the game. (Garrett Chapman/Staff Photographer) Amber Good, head coach, meets with the umpires between Tuesday's double-header. (Garrett Chapman/Staff Photographer) Cady Norton, freshman infielder, exits the dugout to warm up for game two. (Garrett Chapman/Staff Photographer) Peyton Timmerman, junior pitcher, gives up zero runs in the Builders 4-0 game two shutout. (Garrett Chapman/Staff Photographer)

By Garrett Chapman

Staff reporter

The Builders swept Central Christian Tuesday afternoon. The Builders won game one 11-3 and game two 4-0.

The Builders will return to action at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 against Mid America Christian, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Garrett Chapman is a senior majoring in communication. You may email him at garrett.chapman@sckans.edu.