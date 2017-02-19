Men’s, Women’s basketball claim spots in postseason tournaments

Garrett Chapman

Staff reporter

Both Builder basketball teams have claimed a spot in the KCAC postseason tournament.

The men finished the regular season on a six-game win streak that helped them to an overall record of 21-9 and 14-8 in the conference. They will enter the tournament as the four seed and host the fifth seed, Friends University, in the quarterfinals.

The Builders have triumphed over the Falcons twice this season by a combined five points. They will meet for the third time this season in a “loser goes home” scenario at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Stewart Field House.

The women have a tough road to the conference championship game. They squeezed into the tournament as the seven seed with an overall record of 14-16 and 10-12 in the KCAC.

The Lady Builders will be on the road throughout the tournament. They open the first round as they travel to Hillsboro on Thursday, Feb. 23 to take on the number two seed Tabor Bluejays at 7 p.m.

The Lady Builders are 0-2 against the Bluejays this season, losing one game by six and the other by 22.

