Builder softball suffers four weekend losses

Garrett Chapman

Staff reporter

Builder Softball falls to 0-6 after dropping four over the weekend. On Friday, Feb. 17, the Builders were in Shawnee, Oklahoma, taking on the NCAA Division II Lady Bisons of Oklahoma Baptist University.

The Lady Builders were run-ruled in each game, losing 1-14 and 1-9 after five innings.

The only hit for the Lady Builders in the first competition came off the bat of Whytleigh Guerrero, junior infielder, and ended up over the fence. Guerrero’s solo homerun would be the only run for the Lady Builders.

The Lady Builders had a better showing in the second game of their double header. The managed four hits, one error, and held the NCAA division II team to nine runs.

After two contests in Shawnee, Oklahoma, the Builders went straight to Bethany, Oklahoma, where they had another double header. This double header was a little different.

The Lady Builders had back to back games against two different teams on Saturday Feb. 18. The first game was against Langston University and the second was against Southwestern Christian.

The Lady Builders kept these games closer, but still came out on bottom 0-2 and 2-5.

Garrett Chapman is a senior majoring in communication. You may email him at garrett.chapman@sckans.edu