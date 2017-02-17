Men’s basketball wins senior night, with no seniors

By Tanner Carlson

Staff reporter

The Southwestern College Moundbuilders won their fifth game in a row against the Saint Mary Spires, 77-74, on senior night. The irony is that the Southwestern men’s team doesn’t have any seniors.

The leadership of Cam Hunt, sophomore guard, Jacob Horsch, junior guard, Josh Howard, junior forward, and Myron Fisher, junior guard, is what has propelled the Builders to their fifth straight win, with one game left, heading into McPherson to play the Bulldogs before the KCAC tournament.

“We have Myron Fisher, and I call him the Michael Jordan of life, so we have the best leader there is,” Matt O’Brien, head basketball coach, says. “Leadership is not something we’re lacking, even though we don’t have a senior.”

The Builders found themselves on the bad side of a 17 point comeback after leading 49-32 at halftime. However, the Builders were able to hold off the relentless Spires. A pair of free throws, by Cam Hunt, with 15 seconds left in the game helped secure a three-point lead that ultimately won them the game.

“I’m just thinking finish it out there’s a lot of time left,” Hunt says, “we needed to make a couple of adjustments, and we handled it at the end.”

This win puts Southwestern in the third spot in the KCAC standings with a (13-8) record in conference play and (20-9) overall. They look forward to getting a crucial home game come tournament time.

“It’s a very good chance that we’re playing at home for the first round,” O’Brian says, “that will be nice for everybody, not just our team, but for Builder Nation to play a meaningful game in the field house.”

For a young team like the Builders to keep an even keel through the highs and lows of a full season is incredible. It takes maturity, and being well prepared each and every week for the next opponent.

“We go into every game thinking we’re going to win, but we’re humble. We practice hard every day and come well prepared,” Horsch explains. “I think we’re one of the most prepared teams when it comes to scouting and preparation.”

The Builders look to extend their win streak to six at 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, in McPherson, KS.

Tanner Carlson is a junior majoring in communication. You can contact him at tanner.carlson@sckans.edu