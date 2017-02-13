Track, basketball, softball create busy weekend for athletics

Garrett Chapman

Staff reporter

Builder athletics had a busy weekend to say the least. The Builders had five teams with games over the past two days. The teams in action were men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s basketball, and softball.

Track & Field

The track teams participated at two separate events. Half of the team traveled to Pittsburgh, Kansas, and competed at the Indoor Gorilla Classic. The other half of the team went to the MSSU Lion Open in Joplin, Missouri. The women’s 4X400 replay hit the B standard national qualifying time with a time of 4:00:62. Taylor Needham, biochemistry junior, set a new school record in the 400 meter dash. Needham ran it in 56.37 seconds, meeting the A standard national qualifying time. Kari Blattner, elementary education sophomore, hit the B standard national qualifying time running the 400 meter dash in 58.35 seconds. Both men’s and women’s track teams will go to last chance indoor meets on Feb. 17 and 18 to try to qualify for indoor nationals. The meets they will attend are to be determined.

Women’s Basketball

Women’s basketball dropped a tough one to Friends University 71-50 and fell to 9-11 in the KCAC on Saturday. The Lady Builders had a season high 33 turnovers. Offensively, Jordyn Miller, junior forward, led with 26 points. She was the only Builder with double-digit points. Jazmyne Laskey, freshman guard, and Me’Shelle Parker, senior guard, both recorded seven turnovers in the conference match-up.

Men’s Basketball

Men’s basketball came out on top of their second straight nail-biter on Saturday night. They beat Friends University 69-67 to improve to 12-8 in the KCAC. With this win, the Builders now sit in fourth place of the conference standings with only two games left to play. Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard, led all scorers with 27 points. He also had five rebounds and four assists. Brent Smith, sophomore center, had the most rebounds with six.

The basketball teams will return to Stewart Field House on Thursday. They will host the University of Saint Mary for senior night. Tip-off is set for 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Softball

Softball took the field for the first time to kick off their 2017 season on Sunday. They fell to Graceland twice to start the season 0-2. The first game ended after five innings with Graceland up 13-0. The second game of their double header was closer, but the Builders still came out on the bottom losing 9-5. The Builders were held hitless the first game, but managed to get seven hits in the second game. Whytleigh Guerrero, junior infielder, led with two hits and she was able to make it to home plate once. Next, the Builders will travel to Shawnee, Oklahoma, for a double-header against Oklahoma Baptist. The first game will start at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

