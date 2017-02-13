Softball loses first double header to Graceland

Garrett Chapman

Staff reporter

The Builder softball team opened their 2017 spring season at home against Graceland University on Sunday. The Builders lost both games of the double header. The first game ended after the fifth inning, due to a run rule, when Graceland was up 13-0. The Builders managed to score in the second game but came up short, losing 9-5.

Leading the Builders in hits was Whytleigh Guerrero, junior outfielder. She accounted for two of the Builders seven hits. Guerrero also had five put-outs. “Hitting was our biggest problem today. Once we finally got people on base we couldn’t move them around,” said Guerrero.

Peyton Timmerman, junior pitcher, pitched 10 out of 12 innings Sunday. Timmerman managed to strike out three Graceland batters. “We always anticipate the first game the most because we get to play against people that aren’t our teammates,” said Timmerman.

On a positive note; the Builders only committed two errors, one less than Graceland. The two errors from the Builders came from the gloves of Guerrero and Alex Ritzema, sophomore shortstop.

“We didn’t let anything get us down. No matter the situation, we didn’t hang our heads,” said Ritzema. “I think with these games under our belt, we’re going to start putting the bat on the ball and stringing hits together.”

Next, the Builder softball team will travel to Shawnee, Oklahoma, for a double-header against Oklahoma Baptist. The first game will start at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

Garrett Chapman is a senior majoring in communication. You may email him at garrett.chapman@sckans.edu