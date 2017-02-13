Sodexo worker determined to have hit stadium fence

The accident that resulted in the decimation of the fence behind the Christy Administration Building was reported to have been two Sodexo employees in a Sodexo vehicle.

Dan Falk, vice president of student affairs, said that the individual responsible reported the incident to security saying that a sun glare caused the driver to lose sight and he swerved to the right, hitting the fence.

Falk also said that it is being handled internally and no police report was filed.

Teresa Nichols, security officer, said that the fence is currently being fixed, “They took down the damaged parts of the fence and they will be replacing them shortly.”

Taylor Forrest is a senior majoring in communication. You may email her at taylor.forrest@sckans.edu.