Lady Builders take second-straight loss Thursday night

Pictured above: Jazymne Laskey, freshman guard, brings the ball down the court with Tabor defenders at her heels. The Lady Builders fell to Tabor 60-66. (Tessa Castor/Contributor)

The Lady Builders suffered their second straight loss, 60-66 to Tabor College last night. This brings the women’s basketball teams KCAC record to 9-10 and 13-14 overall.

What seemed like a strong start with Taylor Henderson, junior guard, making a 3-point shot on their first possession, quickly switched tides in favor of the Tabor Bluejays.

Kenzi Taylor, senior forward, led the Builders with 21 points. Jordyn Miller, junior forward, and Taylor Henderson, junior guard, followed behind each scoring nine points.

Next, the women’s basketball team will take on Friends University at 5 p.m., Saturday Feb. 11 in Wichita, KS.

Taylor Forrest is a senior majoring in communication. You may email her at taylor.forrest@sckans.edu.