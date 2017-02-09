International student worries about Trump’s executive order

Last week, President Donald Trump signed the executive order, banning Muslims from seven countries from entering the United States. That was surprising and shocking at the same time.

This is bad news for international students, like myself, because no one knows what is next. A lot of fake news came out back home after the order was signed.

For me I will graduate from college in May 2018 and this ban makes me wonder if I should travel back home this summer. Like everyone else, I really want to see my family and friends back home, but that might not happen because of this order. I don’t want to lose the years of hard work I have put in here, only to be kept out of the country, not to return. Yes, my country is not on that list, but who knows what will happen in the future.

I think this order is very bad move for the United States because the international students make a good life here. They make the economy better and we also help universities and colleges get more money from tuition. Also, we give the American students a great chance to meet people from all around the world and that is ultimately good for them.

I hope this order will be eliminated as soon as possible so we can go home to see our families and get back to our schools and finish our programs.

Turki Alturki is a sophomore majoring in communication. You may email him at Turki.alturki@sckans.edu.