Fence decimated after hit-and-run early Tuesday morning

Taylor Forrest 0 Comment

Pictured above: The fence that separates Richard Jantz Stadium and the Christy administration building lays parallel to the sidewalk after a hit-and-run that occurred Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Taylor Forrest/Staff photographer)

 

Teresa Nichols, security officer, documents the damage done to the fence. (Taylor Forrest/Staff photographer)
Security is on scene investigating a hit and run that occurred east of the Christy Administration building early Tuesday morning.

More details to follow.

Taylor Forrest is a senior majoring in communication. You may  email her at taylor.forrest@sckans.edu. 

