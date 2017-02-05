Women’s basketball fails to pull off win against Sterling Warriors

The women’s basketball team fell to Sterling College in a close game Saturday evening. Despite cinching a lead early on in the game, the Lady Builders lost to the Warrior’s 60-67.

Jordyn Miller, junior forward, led her team with 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Jazmyne Laskey, freshman guard, followed closely behind with 13 points for the Builders.

This loss leaves the women’s basketball team with a KCAC record of 9-9.

Next, they will take on Tabor at 6 p.m., Thursday Feb. 9 in Stewart Field House.

Taylor Forrest is a senior majoring in communication. You may email her at taylor.forrest@sckans.edu.