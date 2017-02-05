Men’s basketball win propels team foward in KCAC ranking

The Builders overcame a five point halftime deficit to beat the Knights of Sterling College 86-76. This win moves the Builders to fifth place in the KCAC with a 10-8 conference record.

The Builders lit up the scoreboard the second half, dropping 53 points. Leading the team was DJ Wallace, junior forward, with 22 points. Wallace sank five buckets from two point range, his other 12 points came from the free throw line.

Following close behind Wallace was Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard. Hunt had nine buckets inside the paint and one from long range, he never made in to the foul line.

Wallace and Hunt paired for the teams’ only blocks and steals. They both recorder one block and two steals a piece.

The Builders were able to drop 16 points from the free throw line shooting 16 of 19. The Knights of Sterling College were only able to get to the line five times, where they converted three out of five.

The Builders will host Tabor (21) at 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, inside Stewart Field House.

Garrett Chapman is a senior majoring in communication. You may email him at Garrett.Chapman@sckans.edu