Women’s basketballs sweeps Bethel

Kayla Demel, senior guard, drives the lane in a win over Bethel College. (Tessa Castor/Contributor) Taylor Henderson, junior guard, puts up a shot from beyond the arch. (Tessa Castor/Contributor) Maddie Rodgers, freshman guard, brings the ball from the back court. (Tessa Castor/Contributor) student section 'dabs' when the Builders convert a free throw. (Tessa Castor/Contributor) Matt O'Brien, men's head coach, draws up a play in the Builders overtime win. (Garrett Chapman/Collegian Photographer) Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard, communicates the defensive play as Andrew Hamm, freshman guard, sinks a free throw. (Garrett Chapman/Collegian Photographer) Matt O'Brien, men's head coach, gets involved from the sidelines. (Garrett Chapman/Collegian Photographer) Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard, gets two points from inside the paint. (Garrett Chapman/Collegian Photographer)

By Tanner Carlson

Staff reporter

The Lady Builders were able to cap off their third sweep of the season, while stretching their win streak to three games, when they beat the Threshers of Bethel College 59-48.

It was a team effort as Maddie Rogers, freshman guard, lead the Lady Builders in scoring with 12 points. Jordyn Miller, junior forward, ended the game with a double-double putting up 11 points and 14 rebounds. Kenzi Taylor, senior forward, and Jenn Myers, senior forward, both finished with nine points.

“When we have four to five girls touching the ball each possession, that’s when good things happen,” Miller says “Because teams don’t know how to defend that, and they can’t lock in on one person.”

Although, it was a hard fought defensive game. Both teams struggled to find any rhythm offensively. Bethel shot an abysmal 31% from the field and still managed to shoot a higher percentage than Southwestern, shooting 29%.

However, three pointers and free throw shooting helped elevate Southwestern to a victory. Shooting 30% from behind the arc and making 24 of their 29 free throw attempts leaving them at 82% from the charity stripe.

“We wanted to keep the momentum going,” Taylor Henderson, junior guard, says “Any conversation that we had was all about ourselves, and playing for us. The confidence that comes from each player, and that they do have a key role in our wins, no matter what they’re doing.”

The Builders are riding a three game win streak as they head into Sterling to face off against the Sterling College Knights who are on a three game win streak of their own, and only one game ahead of the Builders in the KCAC standings.

Whitney Corley, head women’s basketball coach, says “We can’t get ahead of ourselves. We have to go into Sterling, which is a tough place to play. We got one on them in a close game here, so they’re going to have a little bit of revenge on their mind.”

The Lady Builders will be at Sterling, Saturday, February 4, and tipoff is at 6 p.m.

Tanner Carlson is a junior majoring in communication. Contact him at tanner.carlson@sckans.edu