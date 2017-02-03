Governor Brownback makes visit to Cowley County

Jay Buffum, business sophomore and chair of the Cowley County Republicans, stands prepared as Governor Brownback's plane lands at Strother Field.
Governor Sam Brownback descends out of his plane surrounded by his security detail. Brownback made a trip to Cowley county to attend a campus tour showcase and a press conference at Cowley County College on Friday, February 3. (Taylor Forrest/Staff photographer)
After greeting Brownback, Buffum chatted with the Governor before they headed to the press conference together. (Taylor Forrest/Staff photographer)
The governor greets Abby Hollins, Cowley College director of marketing. The governor made a visit to Arkansas City after Cowley College announced that they would answer the governor's call for more affordable higher education made in his State of the State address in January by creating a $15,000 Baccalaureate program. (Taylor Forrest/Staff photographer)
Taylor Forrest is a senior majoring in communication. You may email her at taylor.forrest@sckans.edu.