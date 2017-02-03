Builders defeat Bethel in overtime thriller

Kayla Demel, senior guard, drives the lane in a win over Bethel College. (Tessa Castor/Contributor) Taylor Henderson, junior guard, puts up a shot from beyond the arch. (Tessa Castor/Contributor) Maddie Rodgers, freshman guard, brings the ball from the back court. (Tessa Castor/Contributor) student section 'dabs' when the Builders convert a free throw. (Tessa Castor/Contributor) Matt O'Brien, men's head coach, draws up a play in the Builders overtime win. (Garrett Chapman/Collegian Photographer) Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard, communicates the defensive play as Andrew Hamm, freshman guard, sinks a free throw. (Garrett Chapman/Collegian Photographer) Matt O'Brien, men's head coach, gets involved from the sidelines. (Garrett Chapman/Collegian Photographer) Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard, gets two points from inside the paint. (Garrett Chapman/Collegian Photographer)

The Builders move to 9-8 in the KCAC as they take down Bethel in an overtime game Thursday night. The Builders play next on Saturday, Feb. 4, against Sterling. Tip off is set for 5 p.m.

