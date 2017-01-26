Men’s basketball falls to Kansas Wesleyan

By: Kenyatta Sewell Jr.

Staff Reporter

It was a bittersweet end to a well-fought game for the Men’s basketball team last night on Jan. 25. This week they were in for a hard battle against Kansas Wesleyan. Kansas Wesleyan came out with a 75-71 victory.

The first half was very entertaining for fans as the men jumped out to an early 10-point lead. The second half seemed to be as if it was going to be more of the same. Yet, it wasn’t.

Kansas Wesleyan was down by ten points and then inevitable happened, the lead was eventually tied 68-68 with 2:26 left on the clock.

By the time the clock hit 1:05, the Builders were up 71-70 and it seemed as if the men’s basketball team would hold onto the lead. Then one of the Kansas Wesleyan players hit a dagger three to take the score to a 73-71 lead.

With 19.5 seconds left, Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard, drove to the basket looking to get a quick basket to DJ Wallace, junior forward, but on his way there he seemed to have been tripped and miscommunication lead to a crucial turnover. Then Kansas Wesleyan iced the game with two free throws and snuck out of Stuart Fieldhouse with a victory.

Next, the Builders will be playing at 5 p.m., Jan. 28 at Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Kenyatta Sewell is a freshman majoring in communication. You may email him at Kenyatta.sewell@sckans.edu.