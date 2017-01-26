Lady Builders put away Kansas Wesleyan with razor edge win

Kenzi Taylor, senior guard, scored the game winning basket with six seconds to spare in Wednesday’s conference match up against Kansas Wesleyan. Taylor’s basket helped the Lady Buuilders to a 51-50 win and improved their record to 11-12 overall and 7-8 in the KCAC.

Jordyn Miller, junior forward, posted yet another double-double as she led both teams with 16 points and an impressive 16 rebounds.

Despite being beat on the boards 41-39, the Lady Builders where able to knock down 19-46 field goals shooting 41.3 percent. Kayla Demel, senior guard, claimed three of her teams’ five, three point baskets. Demel sank 100 percent from the foul line making 4-4 free throws.

The Lady Builders shot 5-18, 27.8 percent, from beyond the arch. They went 8-15, 53.3 percent, from the foul line while holding Kansas Wesleyan to five free throws all game.

The Lady Builders will take on Oklahoma Wesleyan at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Garrett Chapman is a senior majoring in communication. You may email him at garrett.chapman@sckans.edu