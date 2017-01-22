Track opens indoor season at Missouri Southern Open

The Southwestern track team traveled to Joplin, Missouri this past weekend to compete in the Missouri Southern Open. This was the first track meet to kick off the Builder’s indoor track season. They competed both January 20 and 21.

Bailey Collier, athletic training senior, and Taylor Needham, biochemistry junior, started the season with a bang with each already qualifying for Nationals. Collier qualified in high jump by clearing 1.65m and Needham qualified in the 600 yard run with a time of 1:26.57.

Next, the track team will be splitting up to compete on Jan. 28 at the Pittsburg State Invitational and the Wichita State Indoor Invitational.

Taylor Forrest is a senior majoring in communication. You may email her at taylor.forrest@sckans.edu.