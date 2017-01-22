‘Sing’ offers movie entertainment for all ages

By Taylor Forrest

Staff reporter

The new children’s movie, “Sing,” will have you tapping your feet along to the beat almost the entirety of the show and once you leave the theater, it will inspire you to never give up in pursuing your dreams. The movie by Illuminations has the perfect mixture of comedy and music, but it also gives you a very true-to-life glimpse into the world of financial struggles, bankruptcy, and foreclosures. The story centers on Buster Moon, a struggling theater owner that attempts to put on a new singing competition with a prize of $1,000 to resurrect his dilapidated and forgotten theater. Unfortunately, Moon’s assistant, an old lizard with a glass eye named Mrs. Crawley, mistakenly makes flyers for the competition that say that the prize is $100,000.

Despite barely having enough to even keep the electricity on in the theater, Moon decides to go along with this mistake and pretend that he does have the $100,000 to pay to the winner of the competition. From there, you get a glimpse into the lives of each of the competitors; a lovesick porcupine named Ash, a timid elephant named Meena, a mismatched pig duo with opposites Rosita and Gunter, a tenderhearted gorilla named Johnny, and a money-loving mouse named Mike.

During the dress rehearsal, catastrophe strikes and crumbles the theater to bits of rock and remnants of the majesty that it once used to be. As a result, Moon officially becomes homeless as the property is reclaimed by the bank due to him being unable to pay off his debts. Fortunately, the group is able to pull Moon out of his depression and they rally together to put on the performance of a lifetime where the theater once stood. Instead of the focus being on the prize money, the competitors and Buster Moon realize that friendship and their combined passion for singing was always more important than the monetary value of the prize.

Sing has a variety of music for everyone to enjoy and features more than 60 different songs. From Frank Sinatra’s “My way” to Katy Perry’s “Firework,” the array of musical choices has something that everybody in the family will appreciate. The movie is a little under two hours long, which is a little longer than most children’s movies. I was able to stay focused and enjoy the storyline the entire length of the film, but the kids that were at the theater were having a hard time sitting still towards the end. This is something to keep in mind when deciding with whom you are going to go see the movie.

Aside from the length, I would recommend this movie to anybody because it has a fun, lighthearted side, but it also confronts you with harsh, realistic themes such as financial trouble, familial expectations and having the strength to be comfortable with who you are. On top of the moral message of the story, “Sing” also has an excellent cast with Matthew McConaughey voicing Buster Moon, Seth MacFarlane as Mike the mouse, Reese Witherspoon as Rosita the motherly Pig, and Scarlett Johannson as Ash the porcupine. And the best part, you are going to want to listen to your favorite songs from this movie over and over again, starting with your drive home from the movie theater.

Taylor Forrest is a senior majoring in communication. You may email her at taylor.forrest@sckans.edu.