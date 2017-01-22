Men push past Bethany, winning 91-84

By Garrett Chapman

The Builders pulled through with an away win at Bethany Saturday night. They scored 91 points while allowing Bethany to score only 84. This is their second win in a row after beating KCAC newcomer, York College at home on Wednesday. This improved their record to 15-7 overall and 8-6 in the conference.

The Builders had an impressive 50.8 percent field goal percentage making 30 out of 59 attempts. The men also shot 85.7 percent from the foul line, completing a season high 24 of 28 shots. Bethany only attempted and made 11 of 13 at the foul line. The Builders shot 31.8 percent from the three point zone with seven made shots out of 22.

DJ Wallace, junior forward, scored a career high tonight with 31 points. He also led the team in rebounding with seven. Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard, followed close behind with 28 points on the night. Hunt also led the team in assists with four.

“We need to keep the momentum going forward these next few weeks. We’re getting hot at the right times,” said Barrington Hunter, sophomore guard, energized after his second game putting up 100 percent shooting. Hunter shot a total of four shots against the Swedes. He shot two from the paint and two from beyond the arch.

The Builders will face Kansas Wesleyan at home at 8 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 25.

