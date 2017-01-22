Lady Builders fail to secure win over Bethany

By Garrett Chapman

Staff reporter

Southwestern started a game of runs against Bethany College that they weren’t able to win. The Lady Builders’ 66-54 defeat gives them their eighth conference loss of the season. This loss moves them to 10-12 overall and 6-8 in conference play.

Jordyn Miller, junior forward, scored the first six points for the Builders to help her team to an early 6-2 lead. The Builders’ largest lead in the game was eight points with 6:27 remaining in the second quarter.

The teams exchanged runs throughout the game but Southwestern was never able to pull in front. The Swedes took a commanding 13 point lead with 4:39 left in the game.

Miller posted a 24-point, 10-rebound double double before fouling out after 35 minutes of playing time. Miller led her team in both stats.

The Swedes were able to close the game out by knocking down seven free throws in the final 55 seconds.

The Lady Builders shot 31.3 percent (20-64) from the field, 25 percent (5-20) from the three point foul line.

The Lady Builders will host Kansas Wesleyan at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Stewart Field House.

