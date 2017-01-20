Donald Trump becomes 45th President of United States

“I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will do the best of my ability to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. So help me God.”

Today at noon the peaceful transfer of power took place as president-elect Donald J. Trump swore into office and became the 45th president of the United States of America.

In his inaugural address, Trump noted that not only were the two administrations taking part in the peaceful transfer of power, but that his administration was transferring power from Washington D.C. back to the people. This echoed his campaign rhetoric and his promise to “drain the swamp” and corruption from the country’s capital.

President Trump also ended his address by referring back to his well-known campaign slogan, “And yes, together, we will make America great again. Thank you God bless you, and God bless America.”

Taylor Forrest is a senior majoring in communication. You may email her at taylor.forrest@sckans.edu.