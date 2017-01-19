Women’s basketball bounces back with sweep over York

By Tanner Carlson

Staff Reporter

The Lady Moundbuilders defeated the Panthers of Nebraska’s York College 57-44 on Wednesday evening. The Builders lost six of their previous seven games, but have won two of their last three. The game was played at 6 p.m. in Stewart Field House.

The Builders are now in the second half of KCAC play. Starting off the second half of the schedule strong with wins like this one is an essential ingredient to gain momentum heading into the conference tournament.

“Basically, we’re just grinding it out,” said Jennifer Myers, senior forward, “We’re practicing as hard as we’ve ever been, and I think our mindset has changed going into this last part of the season.”

Myers finished the game with five points, and an impressive 11 rebounds off the bench. On her birthday, nonetheless.

Jordyn Miller, junior forward, played limited minutes due to a stomach virus. She acquired two fouls in the first three minutes of play, as well. Miller scored 10 points, and tallied six rebounds.

“It’s one of those mental toughness things you always hear coaches talk about,” Miller said, “Even if I got the limited minutes, which I was expecting, I just wanted to do what I could do with those opportunities that I had to help my team to the best of our abilities.”

Talking about the road ahead in the remainder of their season, Miller said, “There are positive mindsets going, just continuing to move forward every single day.”

It was a sloppy first half for the Builders. Southwestern went 9-31 from the field shooting 29 percent, combined with 11 turnovers in the first half alone, leading 21-18 at halftime. The Lady Builders were able to turn things around in the second half. Limiting turnovers was the key in the second half.

“They just put their big girl pants on,” explained Whitney Corley, head women’s basketball coach. “They toughed up a little bit. It’s a mentality to take care of the ball, and we’ve made a more conservative effort to that the last couple of games.”

The Moundbuilders will tipoff against the Bethany Swedes at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Lindsborg, looking for their second sweep of the season and improving to 7-7 in KCAC play.

Tanner Carlson is a junior majoring in communication. You may email him at tanner.carlson@sckans.edu.