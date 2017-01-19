Builders claim tight win over York

By Garrett Chapman

Staff reporter

The Builders were able to bounce back from their Monday night loss against Ottawa by sliding past second-ranked York College in an 89-83 win on Wednesday evening. This hard fought victory pushes the Builders over .500 in KCAC play. They currently sit at 14-7 overall and 7-6 in the conference.

The Builders shot 56 percent from the two point range, 44 percent from behind the arch, and 74 percent from the line. The Builders were 20-27 from the foul line while York only took 11 foul shots, converting seven of them.

Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard, led all players in points and tied Brent Smith, sophomore center, for most rebounds. Hunt drained 29 points and joined Smith with seven boards.

Hunt said, “This is a big win and we feel like we needed this to prove we can beat anybody.”

Every player on the Builders’ active roster saw playing time and five of them dropped double digit points. Following Hunt’s 29 points was Jacob Horsch, junior guard, with 16, Alan Hodge, sophomore guard, with 13, DJ Wallace, junior forward, with 12, and Andrew Hamm, freshman guard, with 10.

“We didn’t play scared this time, we took it to them. It will give us a ton of momentum through the rest of conference play,” said Smith.

The Builders will return to the court this weekend when they travel to Bethany College to take on the Swedes at 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 in Lindsborg.

Garrett Chapman is a senior majoring in communication. You may email him at Garrett.Chapman@sckans.edu.