Men’s basketball falls to Ottawa Braves

The Men’s basketball team dropped to 13-7 overall and 6-6 in KCAC play last night. The Builders gave up an eleven point half time lead to the Braves of Ottawa University. The final score was 74-70 in Monday night’s game.

Another double-double came from the hands of Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard. Hunt dropped 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Builders weren’t able to maintain their halftime led while shooting only 37 percent (26-69) from the field and 34 percent (11-32) from beyond the arch.

The Builders next contest will be inside Stewart Field house, Wednesday at 7 p.m., Jan 18.

Garrett Chapman is a sophomore majoring in communication. You may email him at Garrett.Chapman@sckans.edu.