Lady Builders come up short against Ottawa Braves

The Lady Builders hosted the Braves of Ottawa University Monday night. This matchup was a makeup game from Saturday, January 15 that was rescheduled due to weather.

The ladies fell short in a 92-74 loss in their twelfth conference game of the season. This defeat lowers Southwestern’s record to 9-11 overall and 5-7 in KCAC play.

Kenzie Taylor, senior guard, drove her team with 21 points and nine rebounds. Jordyn Miller, junior forward, also drew up 20 points and four rebounds.

The Lady Builders will host York College at 5 p.m. Jan. 18. To continue KCAC play.

Garrett Chapman is a sophomore majoring in communication. You may email him at Garrett.Chapman@sckans.edu.