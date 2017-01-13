Women’s basketball dominates McPherson bulldogs

Alan Hodge, sophomore guard, handles the ball as he looks for open teammates. (Staff photographer/Taylor Forrest) Barrington Hunter, freshman guard, drives past a McPherson guard. (Staff photographer/Taylor Forrest) Alan Hodge, sophomore guard, passes the ball down low to Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard. (Staff photographer/Taylor Forrest) Brent Smith, sophomore center, boxes out to have the advantage and get the rebound. (Staff photographer/Taylor Forrest) Taylor Henderson, junior guard, pivots to pass the ball to a fellow Builder. (Staff photographer/Taylor Forrest) Jennifer Myers, senior forward, jumps up to block a McPherson bulldog's shot. (Staff photographer/Taylor Forrest) Jordyn Miller, junior forward, shoots a free throw shot. (Staff photographer/Taylor Forrest) Michelle VanGieson, senior guard, drives the ball towards the basket. (Staff photographer/Taylor Forrest)

After falling short in a five-game losing streak, the Lady Builders rebooted their team with a 73-63 win against the Bulldogs of McPherson Thursday evening.

Jordyn Miller, junior forward, led the team to victory with 25 points and 13 rebounds. The win leaves the Lady Builders with a 9-10 overall record and 5-6 in the KCAC.

Next, the women’s basketball team will take on the Ottawa Braves at 3 p.m., Saturday 14th at Richard Jantz Stadium.

Taylor Forrest is a senior majoring in communication. You may email her at taylor.forrest@sckans.edu.