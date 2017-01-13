Men’s basketball comes out on top of Bulldogs

Alan Hodge, sophomore guard, handles the ball as he looks for open teammates. (Staff photographer/Taylor Forrest) Barrington Hunter, freshman guard, drives past a McPherson guard. (Staff photographer/Taylor Forrest) Alan Hodge, sophomore guard, passes the ball down low to Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard. (Staff photographer/Taylor Forrest) Brent Smith, sophomore center, boxes out to have the advantage and get the rebound. (Staff photographer/Taylor Forrest) Taylor Henderson, junior guard, pivots to pass the ball to a fellow Builder. (Staff photographer/Taylor Forrest) Jennifer Myers, senior forward, jumps up to block a McPherson bulldog's shot. (Staff photographer/Taylor Forrest) Jordyn Miller, junior forward, shoots a free throw shot. (Staff photographer/Taylor Forrest) Michelle VanGieson, senior guard, drives the ball towards the basket. (Staff photographer/Taylor Forrest)

By Garrett Chapman

Staff reporter

Men’s basketball sailed past McPherson on Thursday night to improve to 13-6 overall, and 6-5 in KCAC play for the season. The Builders managed to outscore their opponent in both halves. Winning the first half by eight and the second half by seven, the Builders marked a 15 point victory, 93-78 in the conference matchup

While the Builders kept an average five point lead throughout the first half, the McPherson Bulldogs pulled within two points with just three minutes remaining in the first. Matt O’Brien, Southwestern Men’s Head Coach, was given a technical foul with 2:46 left on the clock before halftime.

“There were times in the past seasons when I wouldn’t be as vocal on the sidelines pleading our case to the officials; but I trust this team a lot more than I have some other teams in the past to control their emotions,” said O’Brien.

The technical foul gave the team a kick start going into the locker room with a 48-40 lead.

The Builders didn’t slow down, they pushed their advantage to as many as 22 in the second half. Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard, had a team leading 24 points Thursday night. Three other builders were able to follow Hunt to double digit scoring. Alan Hodge, sophomore guard, accounted for 16. Barrington Hunter, freshman guard, shot for 14 points and DJ Wallace, junior forward, tallied 12.

O’Brien said, “We wanted to keep it simple in the second half. Offensively we wanted to get shots off of two feet and stay under control. Defensively we wanted to do a good job of guarding their call screen that bothered us a little bit.”

Defensively the builders created nine turnovers generating one steal and five blocks. The one steal for the Builders came from the hands of Hunter, who was also credited with a block. Wallace and Greg McCoy, sophomore forward, both managed to add one to the block column. Hunt was able to lead his team in blocks posting two of the teams five.

Wallace said, “Defensively we had to fight through adversity and a couple bad calls. We had to fight through that in order to execute on offense. Overall our defense was better.”

Next, the Builders will host the Braves of Ottawa University at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at Richard Jantz Stadium.

