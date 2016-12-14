Women’s basketball suffers loss to Bluejays

This is 5th loss of the season for the Lady Builders. The ladies put up a fight against the Tabor Bluejays, but the final score was 65 – 87.

Me’Shelle Parker, senior guard, made the most points in the game adding 13. Jordan Miller, junior forward, added 11 points.

In the first quarter the score was 12 – 15. The scores became closer in the second half with the Builders scoring 20 points and the Bluejays scoring 24. At half time the score was Builders 32, and Bluejays 39. Lady Builders scores started to drop during the second half of the game. In the third quarter they scored 17 points as the Bluejays scored 23. In the last quarter the Lady Builders scored 16 points, as Tabor scored 25. Tabor always had at least a 16 point lead on the Builders throughout the fourth quarter.

This loss drops Southwestern to 8 wins and 6 losses, and 4 wins and 4 losses in the KCAC.

The Lady Builders will battle out their next game against Westmont Dec. 29, in Santa Barbara, California at 3:30pm.

Cortney Showalter is a sophomore majoring in business. You may email her at cortney.showalter@sckans.edu