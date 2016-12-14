Men’s basketball defeated by Tabor

Men’s basketball put up a strong fight against Tabor College but fell short with a final score of 72 – 74.

Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard, held the highest score of 19 in the game. DJ Wallace, junior front, tallied 15 points of his own.

In the first half of the game the Builders were ahead by 7 points, with a score of 43 – 36. The second half of the game is when they fell to defeat.

The Builders seemed to have the game under control throughout the first half and the beginning of the second. But the Bluejays responded in the second half. They tied the Builders 60 – 60 with 6:12 remaining time. The Bluejays later held a 4 point lead with 70 – 74. The last shot of the game was made by Barrington Hunter, sophomore guard, with a 2 point shot, but it was not enough to beat the Bluejays.

This loss puts Southwestern at 11 wins and 4 losses for the season, and 4 wins and 4 losses in the KCAC. You can catch the men’s next game at 7 pm December 30th at the College of the Ozarks.

Cortney Showalter is a sophomore majoring in business. You may email her at cortney.showalter@sckans.edu