Women’s basketball stands up against Sterling

Pictured above: Kilah Hoenscheidt, junior guard, shooting a free throw. (Cortney Showalter/Staff Photographer)

The Lady Builder Basketball team fought hard against the Knights of Sterling College eventually winning 63-61. Both teams were really close through out the whole game, but the Builders had just enough in them to keep ahead.

The most points made in the game for Southwestern was made by Maddie Rogers, freshman guard, with a score of 20 points. The first shot attempt by Southwestern was by Kenzi Taylor, senior guard, for two points, but it was a miss. The second shot was made by Jordyn Miller, junior forward, for two points and it was good. By half time the score was tied, 34 – 34.

The student section and the whole builder nation roared as the final buzzer rang with Builders taking the win. The final score was Builders 63, Sterling 61.

You can cathch the Builders next game December 13 against Tabor College in Hillsboro KS, at 6pm.

Cortney Showalter is a sophomore majoring in business. You may email her at cortney.showalter@sckans.edu