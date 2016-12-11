Men’s basketball triumphs over Sterling

Pictured above: Barrington Hunter, sophomore guard, running the ball down the court. (Cortney Showalter/Staff Photographer)

The men’s basketball game was a little unconvenional but either way, the Builders came out on top beating the Sterling Knights 102-66. To get everyone in the christmas spirit. Christmas music was played while the students started their warmups.

The first shot of the game was a three point shot within the first 30 seconds for the Builders. Just 20 seconds later Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard, scored 2 more points. Another 2 more points were added to the board after that. Once the other team finaly had the chance to hold the ball, Cameron Hunt, sophomore guard, intercepted and took the ball down court for another 2 points. Sterling got their first score of 2 points three minuets after the game started.

The Builders did a great job at recoving the ball from the Sterling Knights. Everytime Sterling would make a point the Builders would come back even stronger by making two more points. The Builders were standing strong against Sterling, and the student section made sure to congradulate the Builders everytime they made a score.

At half time the score was 55 to 31. Once half time was over the Builders got right back into it and came out on top with a final score of 102 – 66.

You can catch the Builders at their next game December 13th against Tabor College in Hillsboro Ks, at 7pm.

Cortney Showalter is a sophomore majoring in business. You may email her at cortney.showalter@sckans.edu