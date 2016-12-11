Bingo wraps up SC christmas

Pictured above: All of the presents for this years’ Christmas bingo. (Cortney Showalter/Staff Photographer)

Students from SC love to play bingo each semester to help them take a break from studying for their finals.

Students filled the cafeteria ready to play and win fun prizes. Prizes in the past have included a 32″ television, PS4, bikes, movie night packages, and relaxation packages. Snacks and drinks were provided. All of the students in the cafeteria were all starting to relax and enjoy their time away from the books. Over all it was a very successful night of relaxation!

Cortney Showalter is a sophomore majoring in business. You may email her at cortney.showalter@sckans.edu