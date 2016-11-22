SC student writes and produces own acoustic music

Zachary Meeker, physical performance and sports studies senior, recently wrote and recorded an acoustic piece with the help of Garrett Chapman, communication senior. The song is in remembrance of a train wreck in Colorado.

“I grew up with music being played in my house like it was the TV, but it wasn’t until I was 20 years old that I picked up the guitar,” said Meeker.

The first instrument Meeker learned to play was the baritone, which he played from fifth to eighth grade. The second instrument Meeker picked up was the guitar. He started learning the guitar by self-teaching for half of a semester before he enrolled in guitar lessons at Southwestern College.

Meeker said, “The lessons I took through school laid down the foundation for the guitar player I am today.” Right now, Meeker is enrolled in his second semester of guitar lessons at school.

Meeker can now play the acoustic and electric guitar and is starting to learn the bass guitar as well as the drums.

Meeker has one original acoustic song recorded and is in the process of writing more songs.

“I just want to continue making music, and if I happen to get famous, I guess you could give me a cookie,” said, Meeker.

