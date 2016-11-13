Builder Football suffers loss to end season

Pictured above: Vaughn Van Dame, senior wide receiver, waits for the snap to start the play. (Hanna House/Staff Photographer)

The 2016 football season came to an end on Saturday as the team took a loss to Sterling 77-22. The game started off in Sterling’s favor as a Sterling receiver scored a touchdown on the opening drive.

The team took the opportunity to say goodbye to their seven seniors before the game but could not pull of the win.

At half time, Builder Football alum Jerry Kill, class of 1984, was recognized by Brad Andrews, president, and Matt Shelton, athletic director. Following was a routine performed by Cowley County Community College’s Cheer and Dance team.

The Builder Football season has ended with a record of 1-9.

Hanna House is a senior majoring in communication. You may email her at hanna.house@sckans.edu.