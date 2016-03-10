Kansas legislators receive pay raise

By Taylor Forrest

Convergent Copy Editor

As of October 2015, the entire Kansas Legislature received an 8.5 percent raise in their allowance. The raise was an automatic increase because of an escalator clause in state law bonding state allowances to the federal per diem rates.

Before the raise, the legislator’s daily allowance was $129, and is now set at $140 per day. These payments are tacked onto the $88.66 they make each day that they are in session.

Only legislators living outside of a 50-mile radius of Topeka are eligible to receive this per diem allowance, but even if it is not spent, legislators are able to keep this money. On top of that, legislators living outside a 100-mile radius receive this income tax free.

With 165 legislators meeting for 90 scheduled days, the blanket pay raise will cost the state about $163,000 each year (this estimate does not include the extra money if session runs long).

Rep. Ed Trimmer, D-Winfield, said that he does not believe that the legislators deserve the raise because Kansas legislators are still not able to pass a balanced budget. To combat the raise, Trimmer proposed a bill that would sever the legislators allowance rates from that of the federal rate increases. While the proposed bill did not pass, he remains steadfastly opposed to the raise.

“I promise that I will not accept the raise,” said Trimmer. “Instead, I will keep track of the extra funds and at the end of each year I will donate it to the schools in my district. This is the same thing I did when session has ran over in the past. I take my salary and fund my local school districts.”

Trimmer makes these statements in the midst of economic uncertainty in Topeka. Trimmer said that legislators have not been able to pass a balanced budget, have continuously raised taxes, and cut funding for education, seniors, and veterans.

“Topeka is simply in a financial disaster,” said Trimmer. “Instead of talking about whether we are going to let refugees into this country, we need to start dealing with the budget. We are underwater by millions of dollars, and it’s time to start focusing on the real issues instead of just talking about things that are actually more about the impending presidential election.”

Taylor Forrest is a sophomore majoring in communication. You may email her at taylor.forrest@sckans.edu.