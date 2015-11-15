Campus News Slideshows Natural Science Hall of Fame inducts new members November 15, 2015 Kylie Stamper 1 Comment By Kylie Stamper Social Media Editor The Natural Sciences department hosted a Hall of Fame induction event on Nov. 14 in Deets Library. (Kylie Stamper/Collegian photographer) The new members of the hall of fame include Nathan Eckert, ’01, Harold “Gene” Miller, ’62, and Esther Winkleman Overstreet, ’28. (Kylie Stamper/Collegian photographer) The Hall of Fame honors natural science graduates who have achieved significant accomplishments in their fields. (Kylie Stamper/Collegian photographer) Students representing the Science Advisory Council Scholars, biology activity grant recipients, internship participants, and Tri-Beta officers were recognized at the ceremony. (Kylie Stamper/Collegian photographer) President Andrews addresses the inductees and their families before the dinner. Patrick Ross, associate professor of biology, was the master of ceremonies for the night. (Kylie Stamper/Collegian photographer) Kylie Stamper is a junior majoring in communication. You can email her at kylie.stamper@sckans.edu.
One thought on “Natural Science Hall of Fame inducts new members”
We attended the ceremony in 2015. What a wonderful tradition! Congratulations to Southwestern for developing and recognizing such outstanding graduates. Sincerely, Chris and Debra Barnhart, Springfield, Missouri.